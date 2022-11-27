Dua Lipa Pops in Bottega Veneta Plaid and White-Hot Boots to Receive Her Albanian Citizenship

Dua Lipa celebrated a remarkable personal milestone this week — and did so in sharp style.

The Grammy Award-winning musician received her Albanian citizenship — and posed after the occasion — in a head-to-toe ensemble from Bottega Veneta’s Resort 2023 collection. Designed by Mattheiu Blazy, her outfit featured a smooth blue midi-length dress with a cinched and padded bodice, overlaid with an allover dark red plaid print. A white woven leather handbag — also by Veneta — topped with the brand’s signature metallic gold ‘Sardine’ curved handle completed her attire. Finishing Lipa’s Lorenzo Posocco-styled outfit were layered gold and pearl rings, as well as small thick gold hoop earrings.

“Thank you President Bajram Begaj and Mayor @erionveliaj for this honour ~ got my Albanian citizenship!! ~ faleminderit, po ndihem shume krenare,” Lipa captioned her celebratory post on Instagram.

When it came to footwear, the 2022 Footwear News Award winner opted for another Bottega piece in the form of white boots. Her leather style featured faintly slouched uppers in a knee-high silhouette, complete with sharp pointed toes. Though her heels were not visible, it’s likely the zip-up set included curved inverted heels totaling 3-4 inches in height — a signature of Blazy’s since his first collection for the brand debuted at Milan Fashion Week in February 2022. Lipa’s Bottega moment followed her viral meeting with Mick Jagger earlier this weekend, where she donned a Gucci x Palace racing jacket over a gray shirt, black tights and embossed Paris Texas boots.

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

