Dua Lipa is Totally 2000s in Crystal Bikini, Platform Thong Sandals and Sheer Cutout Dress at the Beach

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa was the epitome of early 2000s beach style in Miami this week.

While strolling in the sand, the “Don’t Start Now” singer wore a black bikini accented with crystal studs for added glamour. The dazzling swimwear was covered with a sheer dress by Isa Boulder, which featured a large circular stomach cut-out, as well as thin blue, green, purple and yellow stripes for a groovy effect. Lipa’s ensemble was complete with silver rings and Telfar logo hoop earrings, plus vintage John Galliano-era Dior sunglasses with crystal frames. The star also carried her current beat read, “A Thousand Splendid Suns” by Khaled Hosseini.

Dua Lipa strolls on the beach in Miami on February 5, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Dua Lipa strolls on the beach in Miami on February 5, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to footwear, the “We’re Good” singer finished her look with a towering pair of platform sandals by Coperni. The $395 style featured wide black fabric thong straps, ideal for warmer weather. The pair was complete with 2-inch rubber platform soles and 3.5-inch wedge heels, giving Lipa’s ensemble an added height boost and further protection from the hot sand. The style’s thick soles were also instantly reminiscent of the early 2000s—and proved that if anyone can master heels at the beach, it’s Dua Lipa.

Related Dua Lipa Dazzles in Black Halter Dress and Patent Leather Knee-High Boots for Stephen Colbert Vanessa Hudgens Hits the Beach in Bright Green Bikini and Barely-There Thong Sandals Dua Lipa's Snow Storm Look Includes Balenciaga Toe Boots, Oversized Black Leather Trench, Headscarf and Goggles

Dua Lipa strolls on the beach in Miami on February 5, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Lipa’s Coperni platform sandals.

Coperni’s platform thong sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa.com

Platform sandals like Lipa’s are a top trend in the summer months, or for vacations in warmer climates. Styles with thong straps are easy to slip on and off, while platform soles provide added comfort and an instant height boost. New styles by Kurt Geiger, Kate Spade New York and Alaïa also include added punch from crystals, studs and bold colors. In addition to Lipa, stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Kendall Jenner and Chiara Ferragni have worn bold platforms by Naked Wolfe, Dries Van Noten and Chanel in recent weeks.

Dua Lipa strolls on the beach in Miami on February 5, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Dua Lipa strolls on the beach in Miami on February 5, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

Discover Lipa’s boldest red carpet moments in the gallery.

Elevate your vacation looks in bold platform sandals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Veronica Beard Geno sandals, $295.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: OluKai Malae sandals, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Monroe sandals, $35.