Dua Lipa Straps Into Denim Dior Bikini With Y2K-Chic Thong & Vintage Boots to Celebrate 27th Birthday

Dua Lipa kicked off her birthday in style, thanks to a monochrome denim outfit.

While posing for a photo dump on Instagram to celebrate her 27th year around the sun, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore a denim-printed bikini. Her blue patchwork set, hailing from Dior’s Spring 2000 collection, featured a deep neckline and thong-style bottoms knotted with thin ties.

Creating a cover-up was a sheer matching sarong, tied at the side to create a waist-high slit. Completing the musician’s ensemble were Kaleos Edwards orange shield sunglasses, as well as layered gold and crystal rings by Spinelli Kilcollin, Bvlgari and Aureum Collective — plus a green floral Hugo Kreit cocktail ring.

A thin Hugo Kreit silver drawstring choker with a shiny metal flower, as well as silver Bottega Veneta and gleaming gold Eera octagon hoop earrings, finished her outfit.

“27 feels like heaven,” Lipa captioned the photos. “thank you for the birthday wishes!!!!”

The “Don’t Start Now” singer topped off her true blue outfit with a coordinating set of knee-high Dior boots — also from the brand’s Spring 2000 collection. Her vintage style featured jacquard canvas uppers emblazoned with navy blue “Dior” monogram logos, as well as a lace-up silhouette and dark denim panels. Completing the pair were capped dark denim toes, as well as matching 3-inch stiletto heels. The style added a vintage finish to Lipa’s outfit, while providing a slick take on the monochrome denim trend that soared during the height of the early 2000s.

However, this wasn’t Dua Lipa’s only bold birthday weekend outfit. On Saturday, the singer posed in a head-to-toe Marc Jacobs ensemble. Hailing from the designer’s Fall 2022 collection, Lipa’s ensemble featured a white denim maxi skirt and barely-there bralette composed of round sparkly silver discs, creating a sequin-like effect. Finishing her outfit was Jacobs’ plush leather The Pillow shoulder bag, plus a set of his most viral footwear: white leather Kiki boots, featuring a buckled silhouette, soaring platform soles and 6-inch block heels.

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

PHOTOS: The Most Clever Ways Celebrities Styled Bikinis With Sneakers, Stilettos & Boots