Dua Lipa Strikes a Pose in Sheer Netting Dress and Balenciaga’s Viral Cagole Boots

Dua Lipa’s shoe style took a turn for the edgy on Saturday with her latest pair — straight from Balenciaga’s spring collection.

The “Potion” singer posed in her latest series of Instagram photos, wearing a sultry black dress by The Attico. However, this wasn’t your everyday LBD; the singer’s Fall 2021 piece featured a sheer sleeveless base, overlaid with black netting to create a halter-neck silhouette with a flowing train. The piece gained a glamorous edge from woven silver sequins and a large silver pin holding it together over a black bra and bottoms.

Lipa’s look was complete with a swirling silver pair of Alan Crocetti x Coperni earrings studded with pearls, as well as a black leather Le Cagole handbag by Balenciaga.

The Grammy Award-winning singer grounded her outfit in a pair of Balenciaga boots — specifically, the Cagole boots from the brand’s latest collection, which have quickly become an influencer and editor-beloved favorite. Designed by Demna as a shoe complement to the brand’s Le Cagole shoulder bag — inspired by the original City bag from the mid-2000’s — the black leather style featured knee-high uppers with pointed toes and 3.5-inch stiletto heels.

Punctuating the pair were details reminiscent of the Cagole and City handbags, including textured studs, thin zippers, buckles and long tassel accents. The style boosted the “Don’t Start Now” singer’s outfit with a Y2K-worthy edge, while remaining contemporary and tongue-in-cheek. Lipa’s pair retails for $2,150 on Bergdorf Goodman’s website.

Balenciaga’s Cagole boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Boots like Lipa’s are a year-round staple, able to be paired with a range of ensembles due to their versatile nature. Styles in neutral leather or suede hues, complete with pointed or rounded toes, are the most popular. Many styles include stiletto or block heels as well, as seen in new pairs by Stuart Weitzman, Proenza Schouler and Michael Costello. Aside from Lipa, stars like Rosalia, Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani have also slipped on tall Courreges, Le Silla and Casadei boots in recent weeks.

This wasn’t the star’s only slick look as of late, either. On Sunday, she also donned Wolford’s new collaboration with GCDS — to be exact, its $220 crop top and $250 leggings. Worn for an outdoor yoga session, this ensemble featured a sparkling deep grey and charcoal black color palette with interlocking “GCDS” lettering for a graphic punch. Leave it to Lipa — who can even do handstands in heels — to give exercise a fashion-forward makeover.

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

