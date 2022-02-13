Drew Barrymore Goes Red in Silky Suit & Hidden Heels at Christian Siriano’s NYFW Show

Drew Barrymore went bold in the front row at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2022 runway show, held at the Empire State Building on Saturday night. The actress joined a star-studded front row that included Susan Sarandon, Hannah Waddingham, Alicia Silverstone, Anna Chlumsky, Slayyyter, Danielle Brooks, Caroline Vazzana and more.

For the occasion, the “Blended” actress was all business in a red Siriano pantsuit. The star wore a silky blazer and wide-leg trousers, which featured the same vibrant red hue. The look was accented with cuffed sleeves, as well as delicate gold pendant necklaces and a chunky watch.

Alicia Silverstone, Susan Sarandon and Drew Barrymore attend Christian Siriano’s Fall 2022 runway show at New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: KEVIN TACHMAN

When it came to footwear, Barrymore’s heels weren’t visible beneath her flowing pants. However, the “Scream” star appeared to wear a pair of heels with black suede uppers. Peeks of the pair alluded to the style’s open-toed silhouette and platform soles, as well. In addition to Barrymore, bold heels were a popular choice at Siriano’s show, with pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals and even slouchy red boots spotted in the front row.

Ava Max, Danielle Brooks, Alicia Silverstone, Susan Sarandon, Hannah Wadlingham, Drew Barrymore, Anna Chlumsky and Symone attend Christian Siriano’s Fall 2022 runway show at New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: KEVIN TACHMAN

Shoes with platform soles are a popular style at the moment, with pairs adding extra height and security from thick soles and typically strappy silhouettes. New styles have also emerged from brands like Kurt Geiger, Loeffler Randall and Schutz. Aside from Barrymore, stars like Ashley Benson, Rita Ora and Jennifer Lopez have strapped into platform heels by Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier in recent weeks.

Alicia Silverstone and Drew Barrymore attend Christian Siriano’s Fall 2022 runway show at New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: KEVIN TACHMAN

Barrymore’s shoe style ranges from sleek to bohemian. The “Miss You Already” actress often wears platform boots, pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals by Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Larroude, most frequently on her talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show.” Off-duty, she can also be seen in Converse sneakers, Dr. Martens boots and Crocs slides.

