Dove Cameron Goes Grunge in Bra Top, Blazer & Towering Platform Boots for iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2022

Dove Cameron took grunge style to soaring heights to perform at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in Boston this week.

On Sunday night, the former “Liv and Maddy” star arrived at TD Garden in a dynamic two-toned outfit. Her ensemble prominently featured a set of black wide-leg trousers, paired with a matching satin bra. Layered atop the set was an oversized cobalt blue blazer, giving Cameron’s dark neutrals a pop of color. Her outfit was complete with gray knit arm cuffs and a set of rimless sunglasses.

Dove Cameron attends iHeartRadio KISS108’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden in Boston on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Scott Eisen/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

When it came to shoes, Cameron gave her outfit a staggering height boost with gothic black platform boots. The “Boyfriend” singer’s footwear featured glossy patent uppers with rounded toes and thick tiered platform soles, covered in a stitched pattern that mimicked a cut-and-sew effect. Though the soles were interconnected, her style’s heels appeared to total 6 inches in height to give Cameron a sky-high edge.

A closer look at Cameron’s platform boots. CREDIT: Scott Eisen/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Dove Cameron sits down for an interview with Billy Costa at iHeartRadio KISS108’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden in Boston on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Scott Eisen/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball is a national music tour by New York’s Z100, featuring various artists across multiple genres during the holiday season. Allowing artists to interact closely with their fans, this year’s tour includes stops in New York City, Washington, DC, Miami and Atlanta. The Jingle Ball’s 2022 lineup also features a wide variety of artists, including Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Backstreet Boys, Ava Max and Dove Cameron.

