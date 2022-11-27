Dove Cameron Slips On Hooded Balmain Jumpsuit with Olivier Rousteing for ‘Vogue Greece’

Dove Cameron received a Balmain makeover this week, courtesy of Olivier Rousteing and “Vogue Greece.”

In the magazine’s new Instagram post, Cameron posed with Rousteing — Balmain’s creative director — for its December 2022 Change Makers issue, celebrating the figures paving the road ahead for fashion; the issue’s two additional covers spotlight Christian Louboutin and Jean Paul Gaultier. For the occasion, Cameron was draped over Rousteing in a hooded white jumpsuit, featuring cinched and ruched long sleeves with a matching hood. Rousteing contrasted Cameron in his own Balmain ensemble: a black velvet tuxedo jacket and layered gold bracelets, complemented by armor-like gold rings.

However, this wasn’t Cameron’s only Balmain ensemble for the occasion. In another post, the “Breakfast” singer could be seen wearing a wide variety of other Rousteing-designed outfits throughout the editorial, including a black cutout skirt and crop top with matching snake-like silver embellishments. Additional outfits included a long knot-accented cutout gown and zip-up ruched paneled gown — each in an earthy beige hue — as well as a leopard-printed coat with a wide-brimmed black hat. Rounding out Camerons’s Balmain wardrobe was a shiny gold and silver one-sleeved minidress, featuring allover beading and embellishments and a keyhole bodice cutout.

Where footwear was concerned, most of Cameron’s were not visible. However, it’s highly likely she donned pairs of Balmain’s sky-high platform boots for the occasion, seen on both the brand and Rousteing’s Jean Paul Gaultier-guest-designed Spring 2023 collections.

The duo’s “Vogue Greece” cover marks the latest bold moment for Balmain. Previously, the brand made headlines for its Spring 2023 collection’s viral runway show, closed by none other than Cher — who also fronted its new Blaze handbag campaign earlier this month. Cameron has also had a viral year so far, winning Best New Artist and New Artist of the Year trophies at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and American Music Awards, respectively.

