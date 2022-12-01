Dolly Parton Elevates Studded Dress With Soaring Stiletto Heels for ‘9 to 5’ Performance With Kelly Clarkson

Dolly Parton brought her signature sparkle to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” today.

While sitting down with Clarkson for the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a long-sleeved minidress in a light chocolate brown hue, complete with pale beige trim around its neckline and asymmetric hem — plus a sharp keyhole accent on its bodice. Giving the piece a dose of Parton’s staple Western glamour were geometric patterns of swirling small gold studs.

Dolly Parton on ‘The Kelly Clarkson’ show CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

A gold ring, hoop earrings and hair clip, as well as a glossy red manicure, finished her ensemble with a gleaming finish.

During her interview, Parton recalled a range of special memories, including her first time hearing Whitney Houston’s cover of her song “I Will Always Love You” — which you can view below on YouTube.

When it came to footwear, Parton slipped on a set of her signature high-heeled platforms. For this occasion, her style featured a metallic gold base with thick soles and soaring stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height.

Dolly Parton on ‘The Kelly Clarkson’ show CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Curved PVC toe straps finished the pair, giving her shoes the appearance of being dipped in gold. Parton’s footwear was particularly visible during her duet with Clarkson — a special performance of her 1980 hit song “9 to 5.”

Parton’s shoe choices are as glamorous and dynamic as her personal style. On and off the red carpet, the music star often wears slip-on mules and peep-toe pumps – frequently featuring metallic or embellished uppers with platform soles or towering stiletto heels — from a range of brands, including Christian Louboutin and Sam Edelman. During colder months, she can also be seen in boots in similar color palettes and silhouettes.

