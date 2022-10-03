Doja Cat Wraps Into Striped Tie Gown & Hidden Heels for Thom Browne’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Doja Cat made a dramatic statement during her latest entrance at Paris Fashion Week.

Arriving at Thom Browne’s spring 2023 show, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore an off-the-shoulder gown with a slim-fitting long skirt, train and strapless bodice covered in a green, navy and white striped print. The round-strap accented piece, combined with a red and white-striped fabric choker, gave the musician the illusion of being wrapped in traditional academic neckties. Finishing her ensemble was a pair of angular black sunglasses, as well as a fluffy teddy bear-esque box bag from Browne’s toy-inspired Fall 2022 collection.

Doja Cat attends Thom Browne’s Spring 2023 fashion show in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. CREDIT: News & Pictures/ MEGA

Doja Cat attends Thom Browne’s Spring 2023 fashion show in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. CREDIT: News & Pictures/ MEGA

When it came to footwear, the “Kiss Me More” singer’s footwear was not visible. However, it’s likely they consisted of lace-up platform boots or pumps with Oxford-style uppers, as seen on numerous Browne guests during the show. The musician also appeared to pause when her heels caught on her dress’ long train — prompting her to blow a kiss at the attendant who picked it up — suggesting they were undoubtedly sky-high.

Doja Cat attends Thom Browne’s Spring 2023 fashion show in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. CREDIT: News & Pictures/ MEGA

The occasion was Doja Cat’s latest Fashion Week outing, following her appearance at Balenciaga and Vivienne Westwood’s Spring 2023 fashion shows.

Doja Cat attends Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 show in Villepinte, France during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2, 2022. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the finale to the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features runway shows and presentations from numerous luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands as well, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Undercover and Koche. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

