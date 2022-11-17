Doja Cat Creates Illusions in Balloon Bra, Photograph Dress & Sharp Pumps at Loewe’s LA Store Opening

Doja Cat brought eclectically sharp style to Los Angeles while celebrating Loewe’s first LA boutique opening on Wednesday night.

The “Woman” singer posed at the occasion in a Loewe printed dress. The long style, featuring an ankle-length hem, was complete with a shawl-like bodice draped across her shoulders. The ensemble featured a photograph-like allover print of a dark green and black bed, with a woman lying atop it in a set of red pointed-toe pumps. From the photograph’s positioning, the dress created the illusion that Doja Cat herself was the woman in the image.

Doja Cat attends the opening of Loewe’s first Los Angeles boutique in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for LOEWE

Layered atop Doja Cat’s ensemble was a sculpted black bra, with low-cut round cups shaped like the ends of inflatable balloons. Her outfit was finished with a bright pink leather handbag and a set of abstract silver drop earrings.

For footwear, the “Get into It” singer wore a set of pointed-toe pumps. Crafted from glossy black patent leather, her pair included triangular toes with rounded shafts. Though the rest of the style was not visible, the pair was likely completed with thin heels in a stiletto form, totaling 4 or more inches in height — given their traditional silhouette over the years.

A closer look at Doja Cat’s pumps. CREDIT: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for LOEWE

When it comes to shoes, there’s seemingly no style or height that Doja Cat hasn’t worn. The singer often coordinates her footwear with her avant-garde outfits, wearing platform sandals by Christian Louboutin, D’Accori, Le Silla and other top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, she can be spotted in Naked Wolfe’s chunky sneakers, as well as Bottega Veneta sandals. The star has also dipped her toes into the world of collaborations, having released two fashion collections with PrettyLittleThing.

