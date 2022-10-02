Doja Cat Goes Sheer in Draped Bodycon Gown and Hidden Heels at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 Show

Khloe Kardashian took a page from Kim Kardashian’s fashion playbook — with her own comfy spin — at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 show.

The Grammy Award-winning singer arrived for the show in Villepinte during Paris Fashion Week. For the occasion, she slipped on a black ribbed gown by Balenciaga, featuring a bodycon fit with a draped texture, off-the-shoulder bodice and long stretched train. Long sleeves, a chunky silver chain necklace and layered silver earrings — plus eye makeup made to look like a bruise — completed her ensemble.

Doja Cat attends Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 show in Villepinte, France during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2, 2022. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga

When it came to footwear, the “Kiss Me More” singer’s footwear was not visible. However, it’s likely they consisted of pointed-toe boots or pumps, as both styles are signatures of Balenciaga under Demna.

The occasion was Doja Cat’s latest Fashion Week outing, following her appearance at Vivienne Westwood’s Spring 2023 fashion show on Saturday.

Doja Cat attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the finale to the Spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features runway shows and presentations from numerous luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands as well, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Undercover and Koche. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

PHOTOS: Discover Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week in the gallery.