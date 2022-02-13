Doja Cat Sparkles in Crystal Mesh Dress, Lacy Lingerie and Platform Boots at Super Bowl Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Doja Cat dazzled in dramatic style at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The “Woman” singer posed on the red carpet in a daring ensemble, featuring black lingerie. The lacy bra and panties were layered beneath a white mesh dress studded in sparkling crystals. For added drama, the musician completed her look with a black feather-covered jacket, sheer thigh-high socks, oversized sunglasses and large crystal statement earrings.

Doja Cat attends Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs in Los Angeles on February 12, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

For footwear, the “Get into It” singer wore a pair of towering platform boots. The star’s pair featured black leather uppers, as well as thick platform soles. Her pair was complete with chunky block heels, which appeared to total between 4-5 inches in height. The style boosted her look with added height, while creating a streamlined silhouette when paired with her stockings and lingerie.

Doja Cat attends Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs in Los Angeles on February 12, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

A closer look at Doja Cat’s boots. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Boots like Doja Cat’s have been on the rise this season, due to their whimsical chunky silhouettes and comfort. Support often comes from their thick soles and heels, making pairs easier to move in than their stiletto counterparts. Aside from the “Kiss Me More” singer, stars like Olivia Wilde, Olivia Rodrigo and Nicola Peltz have worn similarly chunky boots by Khaite, GCDS and Versace in recent weeks.

Doja Cat attends Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs in Los Angeles on February 12, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, there’s seemingly no style or height that Doja Cat hasn’t worn. The singer often coordinates her footwear with her avant-garde outfits, wearing platform sandals by Christian Louboutin, D’Accori, Le Silla and other top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, she can be spotted in Naked Wolfe’s chunky sneakers, as well as Bottega Veneta sandals. The star has also dipped her toes into the world of collaborations, having released two fashion collections with PrettyLittleThing.

