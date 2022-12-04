Dixie D’Amelio Shines in Lace Burberry Dress and Silver Sandals for Art Basel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dixie D’Amelio brought slick glamour to Burberry and W Magazine‘s Art Basel celebration this weekend.

The TikTok influencer arrived for the event in Miami Beach in a full Burberry look, prominently featuring a wrinkled silk dress. Her two-toned ensemble featured a light pink minidress with a deep neckline — as well as a keyhole accent and trim crafted from delicate pink floral lace. Similarly textured white silk trousers with knee-high slits completed her outfit. D’Amelio coordinated her accessories in a shiny silver palette as well, pairing ] Burberry’s $1,550 mini metallic version of its quilted Lola handbag with Kendra Scott’s silver $120 Ellen wide huggie earrings. Scott’s $96 Carmen tennis necklace, set with sparkling crystals, finished D’Amelio’s ensemble with an elegant air.

Dixie D’Amelio attends W Magazine and Burberry’s Art Basel Celebration in Miami Beach on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: Rob Kim/Getty Images for W Magazine

For footwear, D’Amelio completed her ensemble with a set of shiny silver sandals. The star’s high heels featured glossy patent uppers with thin toe and ankle straps, as well as rounded soles. Though her heels were not visible, it’s likely the set was completed with 3-4-inch stiletto or block heels, given its traditional silhouettes.

A closer look at D’Amelio’s sandals. CREDIT: Rob Kim/Getty Images for W Magazine

When it comes to shoes, D’Amelio typically keeps it casual. Her rotation often features sneakers by Nike and Vans, as well as platform sandals and boots by Steve Madden, By Far and Jimmy Choo. For more formal occasions or events, she prefers platform heels and pointed-toe pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Versace, as well as flats by Valentino.

Dixie D’Amelio attends W Magazine and Burberry’s Art Basel Celebration in Miami Beach on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: Rob Kim/Getty Images for W Magazine

Art Basel is an event in Miami Beach that annually celebrates new and old works, displays and panels from various artists and galleries in the art world. Taking place from Nov. 28-Dec. 3, this year’s event will notably feature an exhibition spotlighting Madonna’s re-edition of her book “Sex” with Saint Laurent. Basel is also known for its art-focused parties, held this year by brands including Christian Louboutin, Giorgio Armani, Tag Heuer and Stone Island, with celebrity hosting and appearances by Cardi B, Rick Ross, Sean Penn and more.

