Dianna Agron Straps Into Sparkly Chocolate Crop Top and Soaring Stilettos at Independent Spirit Awards

Dianna Agron showed her sleek side at the Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on Sunday evening. The actress attended the ceremony with a range of stars, including Kristen Stewart, Julia Fox, Lily James and more.

The “Shiva Baby” actress hit the red carpet in a monochrome brown outfit by Prada. Her custom ensemble featured a crop top with a halter-neck silhouette that was covered in sequins and palettes for added glamour. Leaning into Y2K style, Agron also donned a brown silky skirt in a knee-length silhouette. Her outfit proved that mixed textures in the same hue can still create a coordinating set. Delicate gold rings, hoop earrings and a single hair barrette finished Agron’s look.

Dianna Agron attends the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Beach in Los Angeles on March 6, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Agron went bold in a daring set of sandals. The “Glee” star strapped into a black suede pair, which featured thin soles and toe, slingback and ankle straps. Their sleekest element came from soaring stiletto heels, which totaled at least 5 inches in height. Agron’s footwear provided a slick finish to her outfit, while also cementing the versatility of a classic set of heels.

Dianna Agron attends the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Beach in Los Angeles on March 6, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

A closer look at Agron’s sandals. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Sandals like Agron’s have returned in the current high heel renaissance, with many pairs featuring strappy silhouettes with block or stiletto heels. Similar pairs have emerged from a range of brands, including Femme LA, Schutz and Raye. In addition to Agron, stars like Ashley Benson, Blake Lively and Megan Fox have also strapped into towering sandals by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Amina Muaddi in recent weeks.

Dianna Agron attends the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Beach in Los Angeles on March 6, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Agron often leans towards modern and whimsical styles. The SAG Award-winning actress typically dons sleek sandals by Miu Miu, Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier, Larroude and more top brands on the red carpet. Her off-duty wardrobe also include A.P.C. boots, Gucci loafers and Vans sneakers. Aside from wearing stylish shoes, Agron is also a fashion world mainstay, attending the Met Gala on numerous occasions and appearing in front rows for Oscar de la Renta, Erdem, Louis Vuitton and more brands during Fashion Month.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the Independent Spirit Awards in the gallery.