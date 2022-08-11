Diane Keaton Owns Eccentricity in Belted Dress and Platform Mary Janes at ‘Mack & Rita’ Premiere

Diane Keaton brought her famously eccentric style to the red carpet for the Hollywood premiere of her latest film, “Mack & Rita.” The romantic comedy, which also stars Elizabeth Lail, Dustin Milligan and Simon Rex, follows a millennial (Paige) who magically transforms into her 70-year-old self (Keaton) to find self-acceptance and purpose.

The Academy Award-winning star hit the red carpet at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Wednesday night with the cast, posing in a voluminous black ankle-length skirt. The wide piece was cinched with a wide black leather buckled belt and high-necked sweater. Completing her outfit was a black bowler hat, glasses and stud earrings.

Diane Keaton attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Mack And Rita” at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood on Aug. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Diane Keaton and Alex Saks attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Mack And Rita” at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood on Aug. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Keaton continued her rebellious style streak in a pair of high-fashion Mary Janes. Her Louis Vuttion set featured black leather uppers with Mary Jane-style straps and rounded toes topped with “LV” logos. The pair was complete with ridged front soles topped with white stitching, as well as thick 3-4-inch block heels for a stable height boost.

Mary Janes have become one of the top footwear trends this year, following a return of admiration for academic and vintage style. Numerous brands have approached the silhouette in different ways, emphasizing its signature preppy front strap across numerous pumps and loafers. Sam Edelman has tackled the trend smoothly, releasing its popular “Jildie” slingback pumps — which feature a wide buckled front strap and thick heels — in a range of colors. Meanwhile, Steve Madden’s “Twice” Mary Janes have also gone viral, with the two-strapped platform style worn by Hilary Duff and appearing in “Euphoria” and “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”

Diane Keaton attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Mack And Rita” at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood on Aug. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Keaton is renowned in Hollywood for her rule-breaking sense of style, which is both chic and eccentric. The star approaches the red carpet and her off-duty life in a range of footwear, including black heeled ankle boots, combat boots and buckled loafers from brands including Tod’s, Dr. Scholl’s, Maison Margiela and Ann Demeulemeester. She also occasionally wears chunky sneakers, hailing from luxury labels like Alexander McQueen.

“Mack And Rita” will be released on August 12.

