Demi Moore Takes a Risk in One-Piece Suit and Hidden Heels at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars.

The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button, creating a plunging silhouette that looked like a suit worn sans top. Complete with a pendant necklace, blue leather gloves and a reptilian clutch, Moore’s ensemble was a daring take on suiting and ’80s power dressing.

Demi Moore attends the Saint Laurent Fall 2022 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Demi Moore attends the Saint Laurent Fall 2022 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Moore’s footwear wasn’t fully visible due to her jumpsuit’s length. However, the “Indecent Proposal” actress’ shoes appeared to include towering platform soles and toe straps crafted from black leather. The style, which framed a deep red pedicure, likely included tall stiletto, block or wedge heels.

Demi Moore attends the Saint Laurent Fall 2022 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

A closer look at Moore’s platforms. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 Art Deco-inspired collection, designed by Anthony Vaccarello, showcased Parisian chic with a sultry elegance. Vaccarello’s designs incorporated flowing sheer and silky gowns, menswear-inspired coats and sharp tuxedos (styled sans tops) in a palette of black, silver, white, brown and beige. Complete with floral pins, stacked bracelets and slick footwear like chain-adorned pumps and strappy sandals, the collection gave his party-ready YSL designs a formal and ladylike twist.

Demi Moore attends the Saint Laurent Fall 2022 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Moore opts for sleek and versatile pairs on the red carpet. The MTV Movie Award-winning actress’ go-to styles are pointed and peep-toe pumps and strappy sandals, often hailing from brands like Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, Moore can be seen in Nike, New Balance and Converse sneakers. The actress has recently become a larger fashion fixture, appearing on runways and in front rows for Dior, Fendi and Versace. She’s also appeared in campaigns for Andie Swim, Ann Taylor and more brands over the years.

