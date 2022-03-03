Demi Moore Steps Out in Leather Outfit and Chelsea Sock Boots at Chloé Fall 2022 Show

Demi Moore gave all-leather styling a chic makeover at Chloé’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The actress was joined in the front row by Maria Sharapova, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Marisa Tomei, among other stars.

The “Ghost” actress left her hotel en route to the show wearing a head-to-toe Chloé ensemble, featuring a beige leather trench coat with monochrome buttons. The slick outerwear was paired with a white leather midi skirt, as well as a black turtleneck top and woven brown leather belt. Moore’s look was complete with her own eyeglasses, as well as the French label’s $1,950 Kattie handbag, which featured a white leather construction with a tri-colored bracelet-like handle.

Demi Moore leaves her hotel to head to the Chloé show at Paris Fashion Week on March 3, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Moore’s footwear of choice also came from Chloé, consisting of a pair of black leather boots. For a hybrid twist, the $995 Jamie style also included black knit wool uppers, merging the classic Chelsea and modern sock boot styles together. The pair was complete with lightly squared toes with scalloped stitching, as well as tan rubber soles. The style gave Moore’s outfit a comfy and faintly utilitarian feel, fitting in smoothly with her similarly textured ensemble.

Demi Moore leaves her hotel to head to the Chloé show at Paris Fashion Week on March 3, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

A closer look at Moore’s boots. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Chloé’s Jamie boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chloé

Chloé’s Fall 2022 rewilding-inspired collection, designed by Gabriela Hearst, highlighted the ability of nature and the global climate to care for itself. The line featured an array of nature-inspired prints, gradient hues and mixed textures across knitwear, puff-sleeved tops, tunics and leather jackets paired with painted accessories, stitched handbags and heirloom jewelry. Footwear ranged from Chloé’s new low-impact sneakers to hiking boots for a further focus on nature. In a notable effort to aid environmental conservation and sustainability, the collection was made in partnership with the organizations Akanjo, Gee’s Bend and the Indigenous Women Fellowship program.

Demi Moore leaves her hotel to head to the Chloé show at Paris Fashion Week on March 3, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Moore opts for sleek and versatile pairs on the red carpet. The MTV Movie Award-winning actress’ go-to styles are pointed and peep-toe pumps and strappy sandals, often hailing from brands like Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, Moore can be seen in Nike, New Balance and Converse sneakers. The actress has recently become a larger fashion fixture, appearing on runways and in front rows for Dior, Fendi and Versace. She’s also appeared in campaigns for Andie Swim, Ann Taylor and more brands over the years.

Discover Chloé’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection in the gallery.