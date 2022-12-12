Demi Lovato Serves Punk Style in Black Leather & Combat Boots at iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2022

Demi Lovato brought out her love for leather at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in Boston this week.

On Sunday night, the “29” singer arrived at TD Garden in a biker-worthy outfit. Lovato’s ensemble featured a black button-up shirt tucked into a matching pleated leather skirt. The pieces were layered with a coordinating black leather biker jacket, complete with sharp lapels and an array of dangling silver chain embellishments. Lovato completed her outfit with a silver chain necklace, as well as black fishnet tights.

Demi Lovato and Bily Costa attend iHeartRadio KISS108’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden in Boston on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Scott Eisen/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

When it came to shoes, Lovato boosted her ensemble with a set of combat boots. The “Skyscraper” singer’s lace-up style featured black patent leather uppers with rounded toes, complete with monochrome laces. Ridged soles completed Lovato’s footwear with a sharp height boost as well, while remaining core to the style’s rock n’ roll roots.

A closer look at Lovato’s boots. CREDIT: Scott Eisen/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Demi Lovato performs onstage during iHeartRadio KISS108’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden in Boston on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball is a national music tour by New York’s Z100, featuring various artists across multiple genres during the holiday season. Allowing artists to interact closely with their fans, this year’s tour includes stops in New York City, Washington, DC, Miami and Atlanta. The Jingle Ball’s 2022 lineup also features a wide variety of artists, including Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Backstreet Boys, Ava Max and Dove Cameron.

