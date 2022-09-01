Delilah Belle Hamlin Slips Into Silk Dress and Sky-High Nude Platforms for Fred Segal’s Neighborhoods Launch

Delilah Belle Hamlin stepped out in sleek style for Fred Segal’s launch of its latest collection, The Neighborhoods.

Arriving at the retailer’s Sunset Boulevard boutique on Tuesday night, Hamlin posed in a blush pink slip dress. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s silky number featured a midi-length skirt, as well as a sleeveless silhouette with thin straps. Adding to her ensemble’s romantic nature was a pink pearl necklace with a dark flower-shaped charm. Two thin sparkly bracelets, as well as a pale pink puffed leather shoulder bag, finished the influencer’s ensemble.

Delilah Belle Hamlin attends Fred Segal’s Neighborhoods launch event in West Hollywood, Calif. on Aug. 30, 2022. CREDIT: SydneyJackson/BFA.com

When it came to footwear, Hamlin stood tall in a set of nude leather pumps. However, the Dennis Basso model’s style gained an edge from thin buckled straps, as well as thick platform soles. Completing her sky-high footwear were block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, giving her outfit a dramatic height boost.

A closer look at Hamlin’s pumps. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

Fred Segal’s Neighborhoods launch featured an intimate Tesse-catered dinner, as well as a preview of the line’s debut collection at Segal’s Sunset Boulevard boutique. The event also featured a star-studded guest list, including Hamlin, Alfredo Settimio, Fred Segal CEO Jeff Lotman, Nico Greetham, Powell Aguirre, Paloma Garcia-Lee and Albert Muzquiz.

Powell Aguirre and Delilah Belle Hamlin attend Fred Segal’s Neighborhoods launch event in West Hollywood, Calif. on Aug. 30, 2022. CREDIT: SydneyJackson/BFA.com

Guests mingle at Fred Segal’s Neighborhoods launch event in West Hollywood, Calif. on Aug. 30, 2022. CREDIT: SydneyJackson/BFA.com

Neighborhoods is the latest brand launch for Fred Segal. The label’s first Los Angeles-inspired collection, designed by Settimio, pays tribute to Segal’s original values of fashion being fun, accessible and easy to wear. It’s also notably genderless and diverse for a range of body types, with an optimistic palette of green, purple, orange, beige, black, yellow and blue across sweatshirts, hoodies, T-shirts and sweatpants. The collection, retailing from $180-$390, is now available on the Segal’s website.

Discover Segal’s growth and more retail updates in the gallery.