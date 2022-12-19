Deepika Padukone Zips Into Leather Louis Vuitton Parka & Sharp Boots to Unveil World Cup Trophy at FIFA World Cup 2022

Deepika Padukone brought medieval style to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar while unveiling its World Cup trophy on Sunday.

Ahead of the final match between France and Argentina at the Lusail Stadium — where soccer player Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory for the 2022 event — Padukone wore a head-to-toe outfit from Louis Vuitton.

Her ruched ensemble, designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere, featured a mixed-media leather parka in hues of brown, gray, black and white, layered atop a long-sleeved white blouse. A black leather midi skirt and a wide black and gold belt finished her outfit. The actress is also one of Louis Vuitton’s newest ambassadors.

Iker Casillas and Deepika Padukone present the FIFA World Cup trophy prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar on Dec. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Padukone notably presented the trophy with former Spanish soccer player Iker Casillas by unveiling it from its custom monogrammed Vuitton case, where it sat on a curved white pedestal. The soccer ball-shaped trophy itself weighs 13.61 pounds, and is estimated to be worth at least $20 million.

The actress completed her ensemble with a set of Louis Vuitton boots. Her style included smooth black leather uppers with pointed toes, as well as thick block heels totaling 3 to 4 inches in height. The set provided a full-coverage finish to her outfit while remaining equally sharp with a dash of bohemian edge.

The FIFA World Cup — also known as the World Cup — is an international soccer competition between senior men’s national teams within the Fédération Internationale de Football Association. The winning team was Argentina, taking home a prize of $42 million USD. The 2022 Cup took place across 8 stadiums — Al Bayt Stadium, Education City Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium — in Qatar with 32 teams over 64 matches. This year’s opening ceremony included performances by Jung Kook of BTS, as well as Fahad Al-Kubaisi. The occasion is notably the most expensive World Cup ever from investments totaling $300 billion.

