Daphne Oz Chicly Mixes Caramel Tones in Square-Toe Mules for Fall

Daphne Oz brought back fall neutrals for the autumn season this week.

The daughter of Dr. Oz posed in a fall-ready outfit in her latest Instagram post, featuring a ribbed caramel brown Altuzarra sweater with light tan trousers from Favorite Daughter, the contemporary clothing line by Erin and Sarah Foster. Oz’s vest particularly took center stage, featuring a curved neckline and sleeveless silhouette for a warm-weather take on knitwear. A black and brown leather bucket bag, as well as layered gold bracelets and rings, completed her ensemble with a versatile finish.

“falling for caramel,” Oz captioned her outfit post.

When it came to footwear, the “Eat Your Heart Out” author completed her ensemble with a set of square-toed mules. Her pair featured curved toe straps — drawing a dark red pedicure — for an open-toed silhouette, seemingly crafted from warm brown leather. Though the rest of the style was not visible, it’s likely Oz’s shoes were finished with thin stiletto heels totaling 2-3 inches in height, similar to their traditional shape. The set added a contemporary finish to her tonal outfit, creating a monochrome appearance that was both warm weather and fall-friendly.

Daphne Oz for The Children’s Place The PJ Place campaign. CREDIT: Ricky Tompkins

Oz’s shoe style is often contemporary and colorful. The former “The Chew” host often wears vibrant pointed-toe pumps, platform sandals and heeled mules for formal occasions, hailing from brands including Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, she can also be seen in similarly tonal-hued boots and strappy flatform sandals.

