Courteney Cox Laces Up in Backless Midi Dress and Strappy Pumps for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Courteney Cox hit the red carpet in striking style for the premiere of her new Starz show “Shining Vale” in Los Angeles, along with co-stars Mira Sorvino and Greg Kinnear.

The “Friends” actress posed in a black midi dress, which featured elegant flounced sleeves. However, the piece gained a daring element from a square-shaped back cutout with crossed straps, creating a sultry backless silhouette. Cox gave her ensemble a distinct bohemian glamour with layered gold necklaces, rings and small hoop earrings.

Courteney Cox attends the “Shining Vale” premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

Courteney Cox attends the “Shining Vale” premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Scream” star opted for a matching pair of black pumps. Her leather style featured sharp pointed toes, as well as thin angular front and slingback straps. The pair gained an added edge from two cutouts at its front, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. Cox’s pumps elevated her look with a monochrome finish, while adding to its slick and strappy elements.

Courteney Cox attends the “Shining Vale” premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear attend the “Shining Vale” premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

A closer look at Cox’s pumps. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

Cox also appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to discuss “Shining Vale,” as well as her cleaning products company Homecourt and a “Friends” cast trip to Las Vegas. The actress wore another all-black outfit for the occasion, featuring a silky blazer with trousers and a plunging lacy top, complete with matching heels. You can view her full interview below.

Pumps like Cox’s premiere pair are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature neutral leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels, as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman. In addition to Cox, stars like Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also worn sleek pumps by Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Courteney Cox attends the “Shining Vale” premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

Courteney Cox and Mira Sorvino attend the “Shining Vale” premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

Cox’s style is renowned for its versatile and “everywoman” nature, as she re-wears numerous pieces in her wardrobe. The “Cougar Town” actress often wears neutral knits, denim and suiting that can be mixed, matched and layered with ease. Her shoe style follows a similar route, featuring strappy slingback, platform, peep and pointed-toe pumps and sandals in neutral hues from brands like Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. Though she does wear heels off-duty, Cox can also be seen in combat, studded and pointed-toe boots from brands like Gucci and Isabel Marant. Adidas slides and sneakers are also some of her casual go-to pairs.

See more stars in sharp pumps in the gallery.

Elevate your next look with sharp pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher Sassie pumps, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Gemma pumps, $30

Discover Cox’s top red carpet looks over the years in the gallery.