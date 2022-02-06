Courteney Cox Sharpens Up in Houndstooth Trench Coat and Sleek Leather Boots in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Courteney Cox stepped out in her signature sharp style while appearing on “The John Bishop Show” in London this week.

The “Friends” star wore a red flounced midi dress beneath a houndstooth trench coat. The tonal pieces were sharply layered together, complete with a thin gold necklace. Cox’s ensemble was finished with a black crescent-shaped leather crossbody bag.

Cox’s shoes of choice were a pair of sharp leather boots. The “Scream” star’s footwear featured a knee-high silhouette with black leather uppers. The style also included slightly rounded toes and block heels for a height and comfort boost. The pair was finished with gold side buckles, providing a sleek and minimalist accent to give Cox’s outfit a sharp equestrian finish.

Boots like Cox’s are a versatile year-round staple, with most pairs ideal for layering in the fall or winter seasons. Due to their ability to be layered under midi or maxi-length dresses and skirts, as well as fuller coverage, knee-high styles in versatile leathers and suedes have earned their spots in shoe wardrobes worldwide. In addition to Cox, stars like Katy Perry, Elsa Hosk and Chrissy Teigen have been spotted in sharp boots by Stuart Weitzman, Magda Butrym and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Cox’s style is renowned for its versatile and “everywoman” nature, as she re-wears numerous pieces in her wardrobe. The “Cougar Town” actress often wears neutral knits, denim and suiting that can be mixed, matched and layered with ease. Her shoe style follows a similar route, featuring strappy slingback, platform, peep and pointed-toe pumps and sandals in neutral hues from brands like Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. Though she does wear heels off-duty, Cox can also be seen in combat, studded and pointed-toe boots from brands like Gucci and Isabel Marant. Adidas slides and sneakers are also some of her casual go-to pairs.

