Courteney Cox Goes Dark in Silky Top, Velvet Skirt and Caged Boots With Boyfriend at Brit Awards

Courteney Cox was sharply dressed for the 2022 Brit Awards in London today

The “Scream” star arrived with boyfriend Johnny Mcdaid, wearing a sweeping tiered black velvet skirt. The actress paired the piece with a ruffled black silk shirt that included a plunging neckline and raised sleeves, giving her ensemble a multi-layered textured flair. Cox paired her look with sparkling gold drop earrings, a delicate necklace and a Jimmy Choo suede Callie handbag, which featured a similar black hue with delicate gold chain and tassel details.

Courteney Cox and Johnny Mcdaid arrive at the 02 Arena for the 2022 Brit Awards on Feb. 8, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Courteney Cox and Johnny Mcdaid arrive at the 02 Arena for the 2022 Brit Awards on Feb. 8, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Cox elevated her ensemble with a pair of sleek boots. The “Friends” star’s boots featured pointed toes with sheer black uppers, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The actress’ shoes also included black patent leather panels on its uppers, giving her pair a caged appearance that was edgy and sleek. The style gave Cox’s look a multi-dimensional and textured take on monochrome dressing.

Courteney Cox and Johnny Mcdaid arrive at the 02 Arena for the 2022 Brit Awards on Feb. 8, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

A closer look at Cox’s boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Cox’s style is renowned for its versatile and “everywoman” nature, as she re-wears numerous pieces in her wardrobe. The “Cougar Town” actress often wears neutral knits, denim and suiting that can be mixed, matched and layered with ease. Her shoe style follows a similar route, featuring strappy slingback, platform, peep and pointed-toe pumps and sandals in neutral hues from brands like Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. Though she does wear heels off-duty, Cox can also be seen in combat, studded and pointed-toe boots from brands like Gucci and Isabel Marant. Adidas slides and sneakers are also some of her casual go-to pairs.

The 2022 Brit Awards takes place on Tuesday night at the O2 Arena in London. This year, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz lead the nominations. Adele and Sheeran will also hit the stage tonight to perform their latest hit singles. Other performers include Anne-Marie with KSI and Digital Farm Animals, Dave, Little Simz, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender. International artist nominees include Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

The ceremony is being hosted for the first time by comedian Mo Gilligan.

Last year, the Brit Awards were held in May, with an audience filled with frontline workers. Big winners included Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.

