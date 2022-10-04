×
Constance Wu Gets Sleek in Corset Jumpsuit & Sky-High Platforms on ‘Seth Meyers’

By Aaron Royce
Constance Wu brought sleek style to “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” On Monday night, the “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” actress promoted her new essay collection, “Making a Scene,” on Meyers’ show in New York City.

For the occasion, Wo wore a black velvet jumpsuit with a strapless silhouette and long legs. The piece gained added sharpness from a pointed square neckline, as well as sheer bodice paneling and corset piping; the detailing tapped into the current corsetry trend, which has been worn in dresses, one-piece ensembles and more in recent weeks by Paris Hilton, Shay Mitchell and Kim Kardashian.

Constance Wu appears on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' on Oct. 3, 2022.
Constance Wu appears on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on Oct. 3, 2022.
CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Wu’s ensemble was complete with a sparkling diamond statement necklace and stud earrings, adding a burst of glamour to her darkly romantic outfit.

When it came to footwear, Wu’s outfit was finished with a set of sky-high leather platforms. The “Hustlers” actress‘ black style included thin toe and ankle straps, as well as thick platform soles. A set of stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height finished the pair. The high-heeled style gave Wu’s ensemble a towering height boost for the occasion, smoothly matching her outfit with a streamlined effect in the process.

Constance Wu appears on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' on Oct. 3, 2022.
Constance Wu appears on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on Oct. 3, 2022.
CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Wu’s footwear often ranges from sleek to glamorous. On the red carpet, the “Fresh Off the Boat” star often wears high-heeled sandals, platforms and pumps in sparkling or embellished hues that coordinate with her clothing, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman and Jerome C. Rousseau. When off-duty, she’s also been spotted wearing low-heeled boots — also by Louboutin — as well as espadrille wedges and athletic sneakers.

