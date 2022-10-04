Constance Wu Gets Sleek in Corset Jumpsuit & Sky-High Platforms on ‘Seth Meyers’

Constance Wu brought sleek style to “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” On Monday night, the “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” actress promoted her new essay collection, “Making a Scene,” on Meyers’ show in New York City.

For the occasion, Wo wore a black velvet jumpsuit with a strapless silhouette and long legs. The piece gained added sharpness from a pointed square neckline, as well as sheer bodice paneling and corset piping; the detailing tapped into the current corsetry trend, which has been worn in dresses, one-piece ensembles and more in recent weeks by Paris Hilton, Shay Mitchell and Kim Kardashian.

Constance Wu appears on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on Oct. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Wu’s ensemble was complete with a sparkling diamond statement necklace and stud earrings, adding a burst of glamour to her darkly romantic outfit.

When it came to footwear, Wu’s outfit was finished with a set of sky-high leather platforms. The “Hustlers” actress‘ black style included thin toe and ankle straps, as well as thick platform soles. A set of stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height finished the pair. The high-heeled style gave Wu’s ensemble a towering height boost for the occasion, smoothly matching her outfit with a streamlined effect in the process.

Constance Wu appears on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on Oct. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Wu’s footwear often ranges from sleek to glamorous. On the red carpet, the “Fresh Off the Boat” star often wears high-heeled sandals, platforms and pumps in sparkling or embellished hues that coordinate with her clothing, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman and Jerome C. Rousseau. When off-duty, she’s also been spotted wearing low-heeled boots — also by Louboutin — as well as espadrille wedges and athletic sneakers.

PHOTOS: Discover more stars wearing platforms.