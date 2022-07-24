Lupita Nyong’o Pops in Color-Blocked Dress and Platforms for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ at Comic-Con 2022

Lupita Nyong’o went bold at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 while promoting her upcoming film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” on Saturday. The Marvel movie, a sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther,” debuted its first trailer at the event with cast members including Nyong’o, Michaela Cole, Mabel Cadena, Danai Gurira and Tenoch Huerta.

The Oscar-winning actress stepped out for the occasion in a flowing color-blocked dress. The gauzy number featured rounded sleeves, a cinched waist and high neckline. Giving the piece an edge were mixed flowing and pleated panels with an asymmetric hemline, as well as a thigh-high slit. Nyongo’s dress, accessorized with a gold ring, thin small hoop earrings and maroon-framed glasses, was finished with a vibrant color palette of yellow, blue, magenta, green and black.

Lupita Nyong’o attends Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” presentation during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. CREDIT: Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Ryan Coogler, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, and Danai Gurira speak onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. CREDIT: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Nyong’o and her stylist Micaela Erlanger completed her look with a set of sleek Stuart Weitzman platform sandals. Nyong’o’s pair featured thick block heels and rounded platform soles with satin uppers. Completing the pair were rounded toe straps, reinforcing the pair with added security and creating a clean base for her colorful ensemble. The style was also the same pair the “Us” star wore to the premiere of Jordan Peele’s “Nope” earlier this month, as well.

A closer look at Nyong’o’s platforms. CREDIT: Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Lupita Nyong’o and Tenoch Huerta attend Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” presentation during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Platform sandals like Nyong’o’s have soared in popularity from their height-boosting heels and secure platform soles — as well as added balance from upper straps. Pairs with stiletto and block heels have grown in popularity as well, as seen in new styles by Aquazzura, Loeffler Randall and Schutz. Aside from Nyong’o, stars including Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and Kate Beckinsale have strapped into Larroudé, Andrea Wazen and Sophia Webster platforms in recent weeks as well.

Lupita Nyong’o attends Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” presentation during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. CREDIT: Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

San Diego Comic-Con is an annual convention that raises awareness for movies, television, comics and more in genres including action, sci-fi and horror. This year’s occasion, held at the San Diego Convention Center, spans four days and is the series’ first live event since 2019. Notable highlights have already included presentations by Netflix, Marvel, Disney and DC Comics for upcoming projects including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Shazam: Fury of the Gods” and “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.”

Discover more of San Diego Comic-Con’s celebrity arrivals in the gallery.