Kesha Goes Slick in Latex Corset, Split Pants and Sleek Sandals for New Show ‘Kesha Conjuring’ at Comic-Con 2022

Kesha took a turn for the edgy at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 while promoting her new show, “Conjuring Kesha.” The program, where the musician searches for ghosts with celebrity friends including Betty Who and Whitney Cummings, is currently streaming on Discovery+.

For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician struck a pose with friends Big Freedia and GaTa in a pair of black trousers. However, giving the pair a sleek edge were front leg slits that created a cutout silhouette. Adding to her look’s slick grunge was a latex corset top featuring sculpted cutout cups, eyelet closures and a sleeveless silhouette. A range of sculpted silver earrings and rings finished the star’s ensemble.

Kesha attends the Discovery+ “Conjuring Kesha” press line at 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront in San Diego on July 23, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Big Freedia, Kesha, and GaTa attend the Discovery+ “Conjuring Kesha” press line at 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront in San Diego on July 23, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, the “We R Who We R” singer opted for a simple silhouette: a pair of strappy sandals. Her black suede set featured crossed toe straps atop pointed soles. Though the pair wasn’t fully visible beneath her pants’ wide hems, Kesha’s footwear did feature stiletto heels — likely totaling 3-4 inches in height. The pair was completed with round silver buckles, smoothly matching the tone of her jewelry and corset’s row of eyelets.

A closer look at Kesha’s sandals. CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sandals like Kesha’s are a versatile pair within the current high heel renaissance, earning popularity for their ventilated silhouettes. Stiletto-heeled pairs with neutral suede or leather uppers have proven the most popular, as seen in new pairs by Margaux, Sam Edelman and Veronica Beard. Aside from Kesha, stars including Daisy Edgar-Jones, Meghan Markle and Lily Aldridge have also strapped into Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Alexandre Birman sandals in recent weeks.

Kesha attends the Discovery+ “Conjuring Kesha” press line at 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront in San Diego on July 23, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

San Diego Comic-Con is an annual convention that raises awareness for movies, television, comics and more in genres including action, sci-fi and horror. This year’s occasion, held at the San Diego Convention Center, spans four days and is the series’ first live event since 2019. Notable highlights have already included presentations by Netflix, Marvel, Disney and DC Comics for upcoming projects including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Shazam: Fury of the Gods” and “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.”

