Ciara Is Ready for the Super Bowl in Neon T-Shirt, Ripped Jeans and Strappy Sandals

Ciara knows how to throw shade — even on the red carpet.

The “1, 2 Step” singer arrived at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party with husband Russell Wilson, wearing a neon green Dolce and Gabbana top. The shortsleeved number was paired with light blue jeans, which included allover distressing for an edgy, shredded appearance. Ciara’s look was complete with oversized Dolce and Gabbana sunglasses, as well as layered gold bracelets, rings, sparkling necklaces and a “Love” choker.

Ciara attends Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022. CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

The “Dose” singer grounded her look in a daring pair of sandals. The star’s style included sharp pointed soles, as well as thin toe straps, crafted from black leather. The pair was complete with stiletto heels, which appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. The pair gave her look a major height boost, while also providing a slick finish that smoothly coordinated with her shades.

Ciara attends Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022. CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Ciara’s sandals. CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

Strappy heels like Ciara’s are a top trend, now that high heels have returned to shoe rotations. Most pairs feature ankle and toe straps, as well as daring stiletto heels or block heels. Aside from the musician, stars like Kylie Jenner, Emma Roberts and Chrissy Teigen have strapped into stiletto sandals by Jimmy Choo, Express and Gianvito Rossi in recent weeks.

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022. CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The “Oh” singer frequently dons gowns, dresses, and bodysuits featuring prints, textures, and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier, David Koma and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring styles with tall heels and strappy silhouettes by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often can be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

