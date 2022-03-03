Ciara Makes a Statement in Lacy Dress, Thigh-High Stockings and Heels with Russell Wilson on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ciara made her riskiest fashion statement yet while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week with husband Russell Wilson in Los Angeles.

The “1, 2 Step” singer’s look on “Kimmel” included a lacy David Koma slip dress, which featured an asymmetric silhouette with a cutout bodice that created a plunging neckline. The bold piece was complete with a sheer lace trim, a risqué thigh-high slit and two straps: one thin, one covered in lace. Ciara finished her look with sheer black thigh-high stockings, as well as sparkling diamond stud earrings and rings.

Ciara and Russell Wilson arrive at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” studios in Los Angeles on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Ciara and Russell Wilson arrive at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” studios in Los Angeles on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the Lita by Ciara designer continued her sleek streak with the timeless “naked” shoe — on this occasion, opting for daring strappy sandals. Her style featured thin toe and slingback counter straps on thin black soles, only accented with small crystal buckles. The style gained added sleekness from soaring stiletto heels.

Ciara and Russell Wilson arrive at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” studios in Los Angeles on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Ciara’s sandals. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Sleek sandals like Ciara’s are one of the current trends within the high heel resurgence. Pairs with thin toe, D’Orsay and slingback or ankle straps often create a shoe-less or “naked” silhouette, complete with thin stiletto heels to add to their allure. New styles have launched with unique takes on the trend from brands like Christian Louboutin, Aquazzura and Schutz. Recently, stars like Kendall Jenner, Dakota Johnson and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have also strapped into slick heels by Gucci, Neous and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

This wasn’t Ciara’s only bold shoe of the night, however—she also changed into a pair of pointed-toe pumps for “Kimmel.” The style included black uppers and stiletto heels, creating a monochrome effect similar to her sandals.

Ciara and Russell Wilson leave the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” studios in Los Angeles on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Ciara and Russell Wilson leave the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” studios in Los Angeles on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

During their joint interview, Ciara and Wilson discussed their new children’s book “Why Not You?,” as well as competing with each other and Wilson spending $1 million per year on his body. You can watch their full interview below.

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The musician frequently dons gowns, dresses and bodysuits featuring prints, textures and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

