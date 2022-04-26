Ciara Delivers a Fierce Runway Walk Modeling Her New Lita Collection With Slick Heels

Ciara may be famed for her crisp vocals, but the 36-year-old is a fashion mogul on the rise. And the “Goodies” singer is the first to model her mid-range brand for the masses — and you can guarantee she’ll look downright amazing doing it.

In an Instagram video posted yesterday, Ciara modeled new pieces from her latest LITA drop. In the self-filmed video, the singer and actress modeled five looks from the sustainably-minded womenswear brand: a zebra-print shirt dress with a matching bucket hat, a classic tan belted trench, an animal print and tropical flower romper, black ribbed cotton pants with a graphic black-and-white long sleeve crop top, and a cheetah print coffee-colored jumpsuit with a black bucket hat. The pieces retail between $58 for the crop top and $498 for the tan trench.

With the wide range of bold summery looks, Ciara wore several pairs of shoes from the LITA brand, including strappy nude gladiator sandals and black square-toe stiletto slides. To let the LITA looks shine, Ciara styled her caramel-colored hair down and straight, wearing minimal makeup. She accessorized each outfit with various necklaces, bracelets, rings, and even reading glasses to make each outfit uniquely put together.

Ciara captioned the video, “This new LITA hittin’ right.” LITA, which stands for Love Is The Answer, is a sub-brand of The House of LR&C, a fashion group started by Ciara and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in 2020. The fashion group includes three brands: LITA, streetwear-inspired brand Human Nation, and menswear brand Good Man Brand.

The video comes after Ciara released numerous styles from her LITA brand for the Spring 2022 season.

Discover Ciara’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.