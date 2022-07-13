Ciara Strikes Fierce Poses in Silky Pajamas, Lace-Up Heels & More for Lita by Ciara’s Summer 2022 Collection

Ciara added “model” to her resume this week, thanks to her starring role in her fashion brand’s newest ad.

For the occasion, the founder of Lita by Ciara posed in a new social media video, shared on Instagram, for her namesake label’s Summer 2022 collection. The clip finds Ciara posing against natural backdrops in a variety of outfits, ranging from sleek to casual. One ensemble finds the singer in a set of silky leopard and floral-printed pajamas, paired with gold bangles, sunglasses and a set of square-toed stiletto mules. Another featured a punchy orange shirtdress layered with a set of coordinating slides. Finally, on the more formal side, she struts past a tree in a hot pink minidress with structured shoulders — plus a pair of black lace-up pumps with stiletto heels. The $48-$598 collection is currently available on Lita by Ciara’s website.

However, this isn’t Ciara’s only bold shoe moment this month. The musician arrived in Sicily with her family last week for Dolce and Gabbana’s Alta Moda fashion show, wearing an embroidered sheer gold gown with heart-shaped statement earrings and towering heels. Her glitzy outfit was seen on Instagram, where the singer filmed a video lip syncing with her children to her new song “Jump.”

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The musician frequently dons gowns, dresses and bodysuits featuring prints, textures and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

