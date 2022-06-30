Ciara Boosts Daring Lace-Up Football Bodysuit With Matching Sneakers to Tease New ‘Jump’ Song

Ciara is returning to music with a brand-new song — and an equally bold new outfit.

The Billboard Music Award-winning singer took to Instagram to announce her new single, “Jump,” which will release on July 8. Alongside the title, she also released its cover art. The imagery finds Ciara posing mid-jump on a white backdrop, wearing a daring bodysuit that appeared inspired by football uniforms. The risqué white one-piece featured a high waist and deep neckline, accented by black, white and red panels, mesh accents and numerous lace-up white and red ties.

Completing the “I’m Out” singer’s outfit was a set of white socks tucked into a pair of high-top sneakers. Matching her daring bodysuit, the footwear featured white leather uppers with red and black paneling, a lace-up silhouette and gold nameplate accents on each tongue. Ridged flat soles finished the pair with an athletic touch.

Ciara’s no stranger to a sporty sneaker style. The star has released styles under her own Lita by Ciara brand, as well as worn numerous pairs over the years — even for special occasions, like celebrating Pride Month.

Related Cat Deeley Swaps Striking Blue Zara Dress & Heels After 'So You Think You Can Dance' for Sweatpants & Sneakers Rafael Nadal's Wife's Style Spans Chic Bikinis & Thong Sandals to Gowns & Glitter Heels Through the Years Serena Williams Goes Monochrome In Nike Mini Dress With Fresh White Sneakers For First Wimbledon Match

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The musician frequently dons gowns, dresses and bodysuits featuring prints, textures and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

Click through the gallery to see Ciara’s style evolution over the years.