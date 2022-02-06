Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum.

The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles.

“Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her posing against a beachy backdrop.

When it came to shoes, the “1, 2 Step” singer strapped into a pair of Femme LA sandals. Her $189 Luce Minimal style featured thin slingback and toe straps, as well as delicate ankle straps designed to wrap around her ankles or legs. The style also featured a dark brown hue with a python texture for added sleekness. The pair was complete with daring 4.5-inch stiletto heels, allowing the shoes to make a bold statement on their own.

Femme LA’s Luce Minimale sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme LA

Strappy lace-up sandals like Ciara’s have been a top trend in the last year, featuring cords, laces or ties that wrap around the wearer’s ankles, knees or thighs. The style has soared in popularity from its’ sleek appearance, as well as support from tall straps. In addition to the singer, stars like Kristin Cavallari, Jennifer Lopez and Lori Harvey have strapped into slick sandals by Gia Borghini x RHW, Bottega Veneta and JLO Jennifer Lopez in recent weeks. Ciara is familiar with lace-up heels, even wearing a white Femme pair to Elle’s Women in Hollywood event last fall.

Ciara at Elle’s Women in Hollywood at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The “Oh” singer frequently dons gowns, dresses, and bodysuits featuring prints, textures, and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier, David Koma and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring styles with tall heels and strappy silhouettes by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often can be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

