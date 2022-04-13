Ciara Dances in Matching Athleisure Sweatsuit & High-Top Sneakers at Home

Ciara returned to sporty style to show off her dance moves.

In a new Instagram Reel, the “1, 2 Step” singer grooved in a gray sweatshirt and matching sweatpants by All Human Nation. Each piece featured green and white graphic logo accents, creating a minimalist printed set. Ciara accessorized to dress the athleisure up, pairing it with a black leather baseball cap, white socks, sparkly stud earrings and numerous gold bracelets.

“Takin Care of My Mentals = JOY,” she captioned the video.

Completing Ciara’s look were lace-up sneakers. The high-top style featured black, gray and white color-blocked uppers with white soles and laces. Complementing her ensemble, the set gave the look a sporty finish. Recently, similar styles have emerged from Converse, Re/Done and Reebok. Ciara’s no stranger to the style herself, and additionally wears chunky boots while off-duty — like a leopard pair she modeled on Instagram last week.

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The musician frequently dons gowns, dresses and bodysuits featuring prints, textures and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

