Ciara Boldly Dances in Snowdrift With Bodysuit & Fluffy Boots for TikTok

Ciara just proved her dance skills could thrive anywhere — even in a snowdrift.

On Thursday, the founder of Lita by Ciara danced in a snowy field for a new video on TikTok, where she wore a black bodysuit. The single piece was layered beneath a brown leather pocket-accented bomber jacket, and paired with a black faux fur hat and black gloves for a winter-worthy finish. Layered necklaces completed her “snow day” ensemble with a stylish spin.

@ciara When ya cold just put some pressure on it❄️ ♬ original sound – Ciara

When it came to shoes, Ciara appeared to lace into a fluffy set of snow boots. Her faux fur style appeared to include shaggy cream and gray knee-high uppers with rounded toes and thick black front straps. Red striped laces completed the set with a utilitarian finish.

However, this isn’t Ciara’s only bold shoe moment this month. The musician also arrived at Disneyland to film a segment for “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” airing on Dec. 31 this week, stepping out in a silver corseted dress with crystal-lined ankle-wrap sandals.

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The musician frequently dons gowns, dresses and bodysuits featuring prints, textures and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

