Ciara Exits the Super Bowl and Mirrors Julia Fox in Unexpected Denim Boot Pants With Russell Wilson

By Aaron Royce
Ciara took double denim to new extremes while leaving the 2022 Super Bowl with husband Russell Wilson in Los Angeles—and referenced one of the year’s most viral fashion moments so far.

The “1, 2 Step” singer exited SoFi Stadium with Wilson in a denim top, which included a dark blue tone, and plunging, light wash draped neckline. Adding her penchant for bling, Ciara wore numerous layered gold necklaces and a chain link belt.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Super Bowl, denim boot pants, boot pants, stiletto boot pants, heeled boot pants, pointed-toe boot pants
Ciara and Russell Wilson leave the 2022 Super Bowl on Feb. 13, 2022.
CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, “Dose” singer took an unexpected route by grounding her look with a daring pair of blue denim boot pants. Combining pointed-toe boots with stiletto heels and jeans, the hybrid shoe created a coordinated matching look that was instantly streamlined.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Super Bowl, denim boot pants, boot pants, stiletto boot pants, heeled boot pants, pointed-toe boot pants
Ciara and Russell Wilson leave the 2022 Super Bowl on Feb. 13, 2022.
CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

However, Ciara’s ensemble also bore similarities to Julia Fox—who first stepped out in a similar Diesel pair last January during Paris Fashion Week. One that occasion, the actress wore a pair layered beneath a Schiaparelli cone-bra jacket and designer Daniel Roseberry’s boyfriends’ jeans. When it comes to fashion, it appears great minds think alike.

Julia Fox, Kanye West, Kenzo, Paris, Daniel Roseberry, Schiaparelli, Diesel, Balenciaga, jeans, denim jacket, cone bra, leather bag, boots, pant boots, pointed-toe boots, denim boots, stiletto boots
Julia Fox arrives from Kenzo’s Fall 2022 runway show in Paris, France on January 23, 2022.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Pant-boot styles have emerged in recent collections from several brands, including Balenciaga, Richard Quinn and Saint Laurent, providing a streamlined alternative to wearing either boots or pants. Most styles feature pant or legging-like uppers attached to a pointed-toe shoe, often complete with stiletto heels. Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and Hailey Bieber have also tackled the trend in recent weeks.

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The “Oh” singer frequently dons gowns, dresses, and bodysuits featuring prints, textures, and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier, David Koma and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring styles with tall heels and strappy silhouettes by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often can be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

