Christine Quinn Reaches New Heights in Towering Platform Boots With Fringe Bra at Marc Jacobs’ Perfect Party

“Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn brought out the drama for Marc Jacobs’ Perfect Party in New York City last night.

Arriving at Hotel Chelsea in Manhattan for the fragrance-themed occasion, the Quinn posed in a black button-up maxi skirt and oversized denim jacket, hailing from Jacobs’ fall 2022 collection. The supersized pieces were layered over a statement-making bra top, accented by a rounded sparkling silver palette overlay and swinging black fringe.

Christine Quinn attends The Marc Jacobs Perfect Party at Hotel Chelsea in New York City on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Mark Jacobs Fragrances

Quinn accessorized her ensemble with layered bejeweled silver rings, as well as a gleaming crystal necklace, bracelets, hair accents and earrings. Completing her outfit was a truly disco-worthy bag: Jacobs’ $495 Mini J Marc handbag, a small flap-style shoulder bag crafted from sparkling silver crystal chainmail.

When it came to footwear, the 5-foot-7 star strapped into a set of towering platform boots — also by Jacobs. Quinn’s white leather pair featured thick soles with closed toes, as well as chunky block heels totaling at least 6 inches in height. In fact, the style was one of Jacobs’ most sought-after shoe styles: the Kiki boot, a calf-high boot with numerous buckled front straps. The goth-inspired footwear was seen on every model in the designer’s fall 2022 runway show, and vintage pairs have been seen on Olivia Rodrigo, Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Halsey in recent months.

A closer look at Quinn’s boots. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Mark Jacobs Fragrances

Christine Quinn attends The Marc Jacobs Perfect Party at Hotel Chelsea in New York City on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Mark Jacobs Fragrances

Quinn’s footwear frequently makes a statement, coordinating with her extravagant personal style. The “How to Be a Boss B-tch” author frequently wears towering pumps, platform sandals and more on and off the red carpet from numerous luxury brands, including Christian Louboutin, Versace and Stuart Weitzman.

Since rising to fame on “Selling Sunset,” Quinn has become a fashion muse and runway show attendee for brands including Balenciaga, Christian Cowan, Area and LaQuan Smith. In 2022, she has also starred in campaigns for Jacobs and MCM and launched a collaboration with ShoeDazzle — which she is now the creative director of, as well.

