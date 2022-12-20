Christina Milian Styles Leather Pants With Gold-Dipped Jacket & Silky Sandals

Christina Milian took a slick approach to going-out style this week.

While leaving Harlowe Bar in West Hollywood, Calif. with friend Jay Ryan La Cour on Monday night, Milian shone in a metallic gold leather jacket. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” star’s long-sleeved style featured a raised collar and stitched piping, as well as sparkly black ribbed-knit cuffs and trim. The jacket, layered over a sheer crystal-embellished bodysuit, was also tucked into slim-fitting black patent leather pants for a slick edge. Completing Milian’s ensemble were large thin gold earrings and a matte gray manicure.

Christina Milian leaves the Harlowe Bar in West Hollywood, Calif. on Dec. 20, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Christina Milian and Jay Ryan La Cour leave the Harlowe Bar in West Hollywood, Calif. on Dec. 20, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to footwear, Milian strapped into a silky set of sandals. The “Resort to Love” star’s style included wide ankle and toe straps in complementary gold tones, set atop rounded black soles. Though the rest of the style could not be seen, it’s likely Milian’s pair was finished with thin stiletto heels, given the style’s traditional silhouette.

A closer look at Milian’s sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Milian’s styles are often slick and colorful. The “Falling Inn Love” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals on the red carpet from luxury brands like Saint Laurent, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. She’s also slipped into affordable styles from Schutz, Catwalk Connection and PrettyLittleThing, as well. When off-duty, she can also be seen in neutral and vibrant sneakers from Skechers and Nike, as well as fluffy Ugg sandals.

