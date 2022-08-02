×
Christina Aguilera Commands Flight With ‘Vanity’ Lip Sync & Dance Takeover in Sneakers & Sweatsuit

Christina Aguilera brought an essential announcement to passengers while flying to the United Kingdom — and did so in comfortable style.

While on her international flight, Aguilera created a lip-syncing video on Instagram with its attendants and passengers to her 2010 song, “Vanity.” For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a travel-ready oversized beige hoodie and sweatpants. The matching athleisure was complete with futuristic black sunglasses.

“Ladies and gentleman, will you please return to your seats for an important safety announcement?” a flight attendant asks in the clip, before Aguilera and her fellow passengers burst into rampant choreography.

Completing Aguilera’s ensemble were what appeared to be white sneakers. Though their exact silhouette and style was unclear, the glimpses of the “Burlesque” star’s shoes appeared to include monochrome white uppers with rounded toes. Based on trending styles, it’s likely the set also included rubber soles with leather, mesh or knit uppers.

On the footwear front, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer is no stranger to an elevated look. Aguilera favors boots, sandals and pumps with sky-high heels by Gianvito Rossi, Amina Muaddi and Balenciaga for events. She also has a penchant for taking her outfits above and beyond the expected, often wearing thigh-high boots, strappy sandals, and chunky sneakers by Yeezy, Nike, and Gina Shoes when off-duty. Aguilera notably has a collection of Christian Louboutin pumps in her boudoir-themed shoe closet as well, serving as a muse to the Italian designer.

Click through the gallery for even more of Christina Aguilera’s best and boldest looks over the years.

