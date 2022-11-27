Christina Aguilera Returns to Pittsburgh for Penguins Game in A Winter-Ready Puffer Coat

Christina Aguilera had a homecoming moment this weekend while taking in a Pittsburgh Penguins hockey game.

While in her hometown on Saturday, the Grammy Award-winning singer posed with Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, following the team’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. During the occasion at the PPG Paints Arena — as seen in the Penguins’ own Instagram post — she wore a long black puffer coat. The quilted outerwear, which appeared to be crafted from a technical fabric, featured long sleeves with a puffy collar. Completing Aguilera’s ensemble was a black top and knit beanie.

When it came to footwear, the rest of Aguilera’s ensemble was not fully visible. However, it’s likely she donned a pair of chunky boots or sneakers while off-duty, given the event’s casual nature.

However, this wasn’t Aguilera’s only bold moment of the week. The “Burlesque” star also donned a dynamic ensemble to celebrate an early Thanksgiving, featuring a black blazer-style dress. Her outfit was complete with a set of bright red stiletto-heeled boots with legging-like thigh-high uppers.

On the footwear front, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer is no stranger to a bold set of shoes. Aguilera favors boots, sandals and pumps with at least 4-inch heels by Gianvito Rossi, Amina Muaddi and Balenciaga for appearances over the years. She also has a penchant for giving her outfits a sporty boost with thigh-high boots, sandals and chunky sneakers by Yeezy, Nike and Gina Shoes when off-duty. Aguilera notably has a collection of Christian Louboutin pumps in her boudoir-themed closet as well, serving as a muse to the French footwear designer.

