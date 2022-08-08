×
Christina Aguilera Pops in Edgy Neon Green Costume With Chest Horns & Thigh-High Boots for Brighton Pride Performance

By Aaron Royce
Christina Aguilera took her punchy onstage style overseas this weekend, celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community at Brighton Pride in the United Kingdom .

Hitting the stage in Preston Park, the “Burlesque” star performed in a neon green bodysuit with a sheer bottom layer, exaggerated triangular shoulders and built-in fingerless gloves. Completing the costume was a sculpted front plate that included rounded horns protruding from its bodice. Aguilera’s outfit was finished with a clear visor and long crystal hairpiece.

Christina Aguilera performs at Preston Park for Brighton Pride in the United Kingdom on Aug. 6, 2022.
Christina Aguilera performs at Preston Park for Brighton Pride in the United Kingdom on Aug. 6, 2022.
Completing Aguilera’s ensemble were fishnet tights layered beneath black thigh-high boots. Her patent leather style featured a glossy finish. Though they weren’t fully visible in photos, the style likely included pointed toes and 3-4-inch heels based on her lieu of performance outfits over the years.

Christina Aguilera performs at Preston Park for Brighton Pride in the United Kingdom on Aug. 6, 2022.
Christina Aguilera performs at Preston Park for Brighton Pride in the United Kingdom on Aug. 6, 2022.
However, this wasn’t Aguilera’s only bold costume — or boots — worn at Brighton Pride. The Grammy Award-winning singer also emerged during her set in a black leather number that included a latex corset, rounded sculpted bodice and numerous crystal embellishments shaped like flames. Briefly, a flame-printed latex coat completed her outfit. She also finished the ensemble with matching boots, which included block heels and flame prints on their backs — creating a matching head-to-toe ensemble.

Christina Aguilera performs at Preston Park for Brighton Pride in the United Kingdom on Aug. 6, 2022.
Christina Aguilera performs at Preston Park for Brighton Pride in the United Kingdom on Aug. 6, 2022.
Christina Aguilera performs at Preston Park for Brighton Pride in the United Kingdom on Aug. 6, 2022.
Christina Aguilera performs at Preston Park for Brighton Pride in the United Kingdom on Aug. 6, 2022.
On the footwear front, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer is no stranger to a bold set of shoes. Aguilera favors boots, sandals and pumps with at least 4-inch heels by Gianvito Rossi, Amina Muaddi and Balenciaga for appearances over the years. She also has a penchant for giving her outfits a sporty boost with thigh-high boots, sandals and chunky sneakers by Yeezy, Nike and Gina Shoes when off-duty. Aguilera notably has a collection of Christian Louboutin pumps in her boudoir-themed closet as well, serving as a muse to the French footwear designer.

