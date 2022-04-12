Chrissy Teigen Catches a Mermaid in Shredded Hot Pants, Cutout Swimsuit & Strappy Sandals With Kids at the Beach

Chrissy Teigen caught rays with a mermaid — AKA her daughter, Luna — in slick style while at the beach.

The “Cravings” author posed with Luna, wearing a mermaid costume, while on a family trip. For the occasion, she wore a sleek cutout swimsuit by Bond Eye. The color-blocked piece featured a one-shoulder silhouette with a palette of red, purple and dark green. Layered over the swimwear were light blue R13 denim short shorts, featuring allover distressed details for added edge. Teigen finished her look with a printed headband, woven visor and delicate earrings.

“caught a mermaid toons!” the actress captioned the mother-daughter photo.

When it came to footwear, Teigen opted for a set of printed sandals by Alaïa. The black and white-striped set featured thin knotted crossed straps to create a modern bohemian look. Completing the pair, though they weren’t visible, were thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height.

Strappy sandals are one of Teigen’s go-to styles, as she’s proved by wearing numerous pairs on and off the red carpet. The style has also soared in popularity from its ventilation, security and ease to slip on and off, as seen in new pairs by Veronica Beard, Schutz and Steve Madden. Aside from Teigen, stars like Rita Ora, Bella Hadid and Lucy Liu have strapped into Jimmy Choo, Proenza Schouler and Giuseppe Zanotti in recent weeks, as well.

Chrissy Teigen attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. CREDIT: Variety

Despite her sharp boots, Teigen has a renowned penchant for statement footwear. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host is often seen in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details such as bold colors and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides as well.

