Chrissy Teigen Blooms in Floral Dress and Sandals in Italy with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen brought flower power to Italy while on vacation with her family, including husband John Legend and their children Luna and Miles.

The Cravings founder posed in candid photos with her family on Instagram for the occasion, wearing large sunglasses and a silky peach-colored dress. The sleeveless number featured an allover print of pink flowers, as well as a cutout back silhouette.

Legend followed suit in a pair of white trousers with a green and pink floral-printed Gucci bowling shirt.

When it came to shoes, Teigen paired her dress with a set of heeled sandals. Her style appeared to feature thin soles with thin upper straps, complete with 3-4-inch stiletto heels. Light brown uppers ensured that the style provided a neutral base for Teigen’s outfit, allowing her dress to take center stage.

This isn’t Teigen’s only sharp heels moment this summer. Earlier in June, the star appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” with Rose Byrne, wearing towering platform heels and a gray blazer dress.

Chrissy Teigen stops by The Late Late Show with James Corden on June 14. CREDIT: CBS

When it comes to shoes, Teigen has a renowned penchant for statement footwear. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host is usually seen in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details such as bold colors and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides as well.

