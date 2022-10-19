Chrissy Teigen Dresses Her Baby Bump in Gothic Style with Ruffled Dress, Sheer Tights & Classic Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen took gothic style to new heights in her latest OOTD.

The Cravings founder posed in a photo dump on Instagram, wearing a sleek all-black outfit. Styled by Alana Van Deraa, Teigen slipped into an appliquéd taffeta dress by Bernadette, featuring a silky texture with a ruffled gathered neckline and cape-like slit sleeves. Teigen’s outfit was layered atop sheer black Wolford tights, and paired with a silky knotted top-handle bay by Ganni. Twisted gold Lili Claspe hoop earrings finished her ensemble.

“Feeling the flips of my little belly buddy all day!” Teigen captioned her post, which gained fanfare from stars including her husband, John Legend.

When it came to shoes, the “Cravings” cookbook author’s clothing was paired with a sleek set of pumps by Gianvito Rossi. Her $725 Gianvito style featured pointed-toe black uppers crafted from smooth suede. Completing the set were 4-high stiletto heels, giving Teigen’s ensemble a slick and streamlined height boost.

Related Selena Gomez Suits Up in Black Tuxedo and Open-Toed Sandals at Academy Museum Gala 2022 Ellie Goulding Pops in Tie-Dye Dress & Gianvito Ross Slingbacks at the Attitude Awards Chrissy Teigen Flatters Her Baby Bump in Pink Ribbed Dress & Strappy Sandals with John Legend

Gianvito Rossi’s Gianvito pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The classic silhouette is renowned for its triangular toes and stiletto heels, a traditional shape that can be used to sharpen a range of ensembles.

For footwear, Teigen has a renowned penchant for statement shoes. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host is usually seen in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details such as bold colors and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides as well.

Discover Teigen’s best street style moments in the gallery.