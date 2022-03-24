Chrissy Teigen Is Beverly Hills-Boho in Slip Dress, Double Chanel Bags and Curvy Suede Boots

Chrissy Teigen proved that the only accessory you need to pull a look together is a sharp handbag — or two, plus a set of chic boots.

The star stepped out in Beverly Hills after grabbing lunch with a friend at Il Pasta, wearing a floral slip dress by Saint Laurent. The pink and beige silk number was layered with an olive green The Frankie Shop blazer, adding a sharpened element to the bohemian dress. Teigen’s look was finished with two Chanel handbags — a black leather tote and quilted red crossbody bag — and layered gold necklaces.

Chrissy Teigen leaves Il Pasta with a friend in Beverly Hills on March 22, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen leaves Il Pasta with a friend in Beverly Hills on March 22, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Teigen slipped on a pair of suede boots by The Attico. The star’s style featured curved olive green uppers with pointed toes and stiletto heels, giving her outfit a streamlined silhouette and sharp finish.

Chrissy Teigen leaves Il Pasta with a friend in Beverly Hills on March 22, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Teigen’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Boots like Teigen’s are a versatile year-round staple, able to be paired with casual and formal ensembles. Most pairs feature neutral leather or suede uppers with mid to high heels, such as new styles from Schutz, Loeffler Randall and Steve Madden. Aside from Teigen, stars including Serena Williams, Dua Lipa and Rosalia have also slipped on sharp Balmain, Calvin Klein and Versace booties in recent weeks.

Chrissy Teigen leaves Il Pasta with a friend in Beverly Hills on March 22, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Despite her sharp boots, Teigen has a renowned penchant for statement footwear. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host is often seen in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details such as bold colors and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides as well.

