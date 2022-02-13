Chrissy Teigen Is a Valentine’s Day Dream in Pink Bow Minidress and Slick Pink Stilettos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen was the epitome of Valentine’s Day style this week — with a bag to match.

The “Cravings” author posed at home in a punchy pink Rotate Birger Christensen minidress. The style featured a silky crepe skirt, topped with a massive bow top coated in “R” logos. The dress’ monochrome pink palette and feminine aesthetic appeared straight out of Valentine’ Day, which often features red, pink and white color schemes. Teigen thematically paired her look with a heart-shaped clutch, which included a handle lined in crystals and pale pink texture.

When it came to footwear, Teigen paired her dress with a bold pair of Gianvito Rossi sandals. The “Hotel Transylvania” actress‘ shoes featured a vibrant pink patent leather that perfectly matched her dress. The style included thin ankle and front straps, as well as PVC toe straps, for a sleek and daring appearance. For a slick finishing touch, the pair featured stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height.

Strappy heels like Teigen’s are a top trend, now that high heels have returned to shoe rotations. Most pairs feature thin ankle and toe straps, as well as daring stiletto heels or block heels. Aside from the musician, stars like Kylie Jenner, Emma Roberts and Reese Witherspoon have strapped into stiletto sandals by Jimmy Choo, Express and Alexandre Birman in recent weeks. Teigen’s no stranger to daring sandals herself, even wearing a black pair by Rossi last month while celebrating her birthday.

Chrissy Teigen wearing a hot pink cardigan sweter with a black embellished mini skirt and black high heeled sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Teigen has a renowned penchant for statement footwear. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host is often seen in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo, often featuring details like bold colors and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides as well.

