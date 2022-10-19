×
Chrishell Stause Soars in Sky-High Disco Heels & Corset Top at White Fox's After Hours Party

By Aaron Royce
“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause showed her pension for sleek style at White Fox’s After Hours event in Los Angeles. The affordable retailer’s occasion, held at Delilah, featured a starry guest list including Madison Beer, Delilah Belle Hamlin and The Kid Laroi, who also performed.

The media personality posed at the event on Tuesday night, wearing a daring White Fox ensemble. Her tan outfit consisted of a bodycon-fit corset top, featuring a curved neckline and structured bodice, as well as a slim-fitting miniskirt. Giving both pieces a utilitarian edge were stacked metallic silver buckles, adding a grungy finish to Stause’s party-worthy attire. Completing her ensemble was a tonal pale pink manicure.

For footwear, the “Under Construction” author opted for a set of Aquazzura’s Sundance platform sandals. Her $795 silver pair featured metallic leather monochrome uppers, which formed slingback and cutout toe straps. Finishing the set were thick 5.5-inch heels and platform soles, creating a dramatic finish that complemented Stause’s sleek look with a disco-worthy finish. The Sundance style has uniquely made a splash this year from numerous red carpet appearances, as well as a memorable moment when Sarah Jessica Parker (as Carrie Bradshaw) wore a red and purple pair in the first season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…”

When it comes to shoes, Stause keeps her options classic, preferring neutral shoes with added glamour from textures and embellishments. She can be spotted in pointed-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Balmain, Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti. Stause also incorporates shoes from affordable labels like Mix No. 6 and Sam Edelman into her wardrobe when off-duty. Recently, the star also launched an edit for DSW that featured her favorite silhouettes from wallet-friendly brands, including Steve Madden, Marc Fisher, and Jessica Simpson.

