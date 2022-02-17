Chloe Kim Styles Her Olympic Gold Medal With Fiery Red Nike Jersey & Sneakers for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Chloe Kim leaned into the athletic aesthetic while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The Olympic athlete arrived to answer questions, dressed sharply in a black Nike crop top and pants. However, the star layered the simple set with a red leather Nike jersey, which included green and yellow “Nike” lettering across its front. Her look was complete with her latest Olympic gold medal for the women’s halfpipe in snowboarding in the 2022 Winter Olympics, as well as a delicate gold pendant necklace.

Chloe Kim appears on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Feb. 15, 2022. CREDIT: ABC

When it came to footwear, Kim completed her look’s athletic appeal with a pair of white sneakers. The high-top style appeared to feature rounded toes and leather uppers. The shoes were complete with black side accents. Together with Kim’s Nike apparel and her gold medal, the footwear elevated her look’s sporty elements.

You can spot Kim’s sneakers and her appearance below.

Sneakers like Kim’s add a sharp and sporty finish to any look. Most casual styles feature leather and suede uppers, complete with a lace-up silhouette. In addition to the X Games medalist, stars like Zendaya, Julianne Hough and Erika Jayne have worn sharp sneakers by Converse, Balenciaga and Off-White in recent weeks.

Chloe Kim appears on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Feb. 15, 2022. CREDIT: ABC

When it comes to shoes, Kim keeps her styles casual and classic. The ESPY winner can regularly be seen in Nike sneakers and apparel. For formal occasions, she typically wears heeled sandals or ankle boots from brands like Tory Burch, Pedro Garcia and Casadei. Kim’s sponsorships also form an impressive lineup, including Skims, Target and Oakley.

Discover more Olympic athletes’ bold sneakers in the gallery.