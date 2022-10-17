Chloë Grace Moretz Pops in Hot Pink ’80s Sweater, Sheer Skirt & Louboutins for ‘The Peripheral’ Screening

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chloë Grace Moretz took ’80s inspiration to new heights for a special London screening of her new sci-fi series, “The Peripheral.” The show, which Moretz stars in alongside Jack Reynor, Gary Carr and Adelind Horan, premieres on Amazon’s Prime Video platform on Oct. 21.

While hitting the red carpet at the Odeon Luxe West End for the occasion, the “Greta” actress wore a cropped neon pink sweater with a crewneck silhouette. Adding to the piece’s elegance were lace knit patterns, as well as thinly ribbed hems and cuffs. This was layered over matte black tights, a black striped leotard, and a sheer hot pink tulle skirt with a ruffled hem. Completing Moretz’s vibrant ’80s outfit were delicate diamond huggie and stud earrings, as well as a silver ring.

Chloë Grace Moretz attends a special screening of the Amazon Original series “The Peripheral” at Odeon Luxe West End in London on Oct. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Lia Toby/Getty Images

Jack Reynor and Chloë Grace Moretz attend a special screening of the Amazon Original series “The Peripheral” at Odeon Luxe West End in London on Oct. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Lia Toby/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, the “Equalizer” actress’ ensemble was complete with a pair of classic pumps by Christian Louboutin. Her $795 Kate style featured glossy black patent leather uppers with a curved foot opening, ending with sharp triangular pointed toes. Completing the set were thin stiletto heels totaling 4 inches in height. When layered with Moretz’s tights, the style created a streamlined silhouette; due to its timeless shape, it also provided a neutral base that allowed her outfit’s neon tones to further pop.

A closer look at Moretz’s Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Lia Toby/Getty Images

Christian Louboutin’s Kate pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa.com

Pumps like Moretz’s are a wardrobe staple, due to their streamlined shape and ability to sharpen any ensemble from geometric toes and sleek heels. Pairs in varying heel heights and materials have been consistently released every season from numerous brands, with many cementing them as an ongoing staple style — such as Louboutin’s “So Kate” or Sam Edelman’s “Hazel” pumps. Additionally, the style has been adopted in a variety of colors and textures from brands including Jennifer Chamandi, Rag & Co. and Schutz this season, providing ample options for anyone’s style or taste.

Chloë Grace Moretz attends a special screening of the Amazon Original series “The Peripheral” at Odeon Luxe West End in London on Oct. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Lia Toby/Getty Images

Moretz is a mainstay in the fashion industry, having served as a campaign star, Met Gala date and front row fixture for brands including Coach, Louis Vuitton and Aeropostale over the years. When it comes to red carpets, she’s been spotted in numerous pointed-toe, platform and open-toed pumps and heeled sandals from luxury brands including Sergio Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Saint Laurent. As a longtime Vuitton ambassador, Moretz frequently wears the brand’s boots and loafers when off-duty. However, her casual ensembles also feature a range of styles, including Balenciaga pumps, Charlotte Olympia flats and Soludos espadrilles — plus sneakers by Converse, Reebok and Nike.

