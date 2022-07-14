Chloe Cherry Pops in Pink Boots, Y2K Fashion and More for Urban Decay’s Vice Lip Bond Lipstick Launch

Chloe Cherry is putting her best foot forward — literally, thanks to her latest role as the face of Urban Decay’s Vice Lip Bond campaign.

For the launch of the cosmetics brand’s new $25 Vice Lip Bond liquid lipstick line, the “Euphoria” actress stars as herself in a fever dream-inspired video. Shot by Alana O’Herlihy, “Chloe Cherry’s Lightly Fictionalized Memoir” clip finds its titular star looking into her vanity, walking through rain, snow and wind and even dipping her face in ice water — proving the lipstick to be truly smudge-resistant. For the occasion, Cherry dons an array of Y2K-inspired pieces, including a black-and-white buttoned coat, multicolored tweed jacket and lacy shawl. However, her boldest is a head-to-toe pink ensemble featuring glitter hoop earrings, a “Bonded Blonde” graphic babydoll T-shirt and an open knit skirt with a fringed ribbon hem. This look notably features a set of bubblegum croc-embossed boots, which include pointed toes, stiletto heels and a knee-high silhouette.

You can watch Cherry in Urban Decay’s full video on YouTube, below:

The still-life imagery for the campaign finds Cherry wearing the same “Bonded Blonded” top from the video, as well as jeans with a tank top that features a print of her own face.

Chloe Cherry stars in Urban Decay’s Vice Lip Bond campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alana O’Herlihy

Chloe Cherry stars in Urban Decay’s Vice Lip Bond campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alana O’Herlihy

An additional collage for the campaign, created by Peyton TK, finds Cherry in a white T-shirt layered under a blue silk corset.

Chloe Cherry stars in Urban Decay’s Vice Lip Bond campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Peyton Miller

For footwear, Cherry appears to keep her selections versatile. During recent outings, the star has been spotted in black, sparkly or single-toned sandals with block or stiletto heels from brands like Nodaleto. When off-duty, she mostly wears low-top sneakers by Nike and Converse. Cherry’s become a rising star in the fashion world this year, modeling in shows for Blumarine and GCDS — plus LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 show during New York Fashion Week.

